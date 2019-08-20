QUESTION: Will 'Mo' allow the less-than-ideal veteran contracts to prevent him from pursuing a real upgrade via free agency this winter, as it appears he did last year? Thinking specifically about him not pursuing Anthony Rendon, because he just gave Carpenter an extension.
GOOLD: He shouldn't. There's no indication he will. And I get where you're coming from with Rendon. Before Goldschmidt arrived it sure seemed like the Cardinals were lining up with a roster made for a run at Rendon, and he was going to be pitched to them. Not too long ago, when discussing a handful of Boras clients and how they would fit with the Cardinals I was told Rendon was the best fit. Thought maybe the answer would be Cole. Regardless, there's no indication from the Cardinals that they intend to chase after Rendon.
But ... and here is the but ... third base is a place they'll consider because Carpenter can play elsewhere, and the Cardinals see possible places for upgrade at left, right, and third when they scan their current position players. Carpenter would move around to accommodate. That was part of how the Cardinals explained the extension.