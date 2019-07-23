Q: The Cardinals are not going to rush Matt Carpenter through his rehab and start him automatically once he returns no matter the results, right? How is that a move a winning team makes?
ANSWER: Fair question. Let's at least save the outrage until Carpenter navigates these rehab starts. If he can't buy a hit against minor leaguers, or isn't physically ready with the foot, then this conversation we are trying to have isn't going to be make much sense. The Cardinals said they expect him back Friday. He's gonna get four at-bats per game until then. Let's see if it's more of the same. If it is, against minor-leaguers, the Cardinals can't justify plugging him in there over Tommy Edman and The Youth Movement.