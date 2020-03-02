WILL CARPENTER PLAY SO MO SAVES FACE?

Q: You made a previous comment about back problems being a "death sentence " for a ballplayer . This is not the first time Matt Carpenter has had back issues. He will be 35 years old in 2020 and although that's nice all his training in the offseason, new swing, etc. the reailty is he is ag aging player who numbers have steadily declined . Those factors coupled with his popgun arm, average fielding and below average base running how can you make him the automatic starter over Tommy Edman? Does it get down to Mozeliak saving face for one of the worst signing extensions?
COMMISH: When you have a player making $18 million a year and if he is healthy and if he shows last season was an aberration, he's going to play. Ask me this on June 1 rather than March 1 and I might have a different opinion. But $18 million isn't going to be siting on the bench.
FOLLOW-UP: Carpenter is pretty clearly the key to this team's season, right? If he performs closer to his normal career output, that not only raises the ceiling for the offense and stabilizes the defense, but it also means the Cardinals don't HAVE to go out and get a big bat like Arenado.
COMMISH: I wouldn't give up on Arenado no matter what Carpenter does but there is little question that a successful Carpenter will make last season's mediocre offense look a lot better.
AND: If Carpenter's eye were as great as some say, he'd figure not what is a strike, but what each individual umpire thinks is a strike. Then, you know, swing.
COMMISH: I think he has realized he needs to be more pro-active in his at-bats this season.