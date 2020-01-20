WILL CHEATING SCANDAL DAMAGE BASEBALL?
0 comments

WILL CHEATING SCANDAL DAMAGE BASEBALL?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
New Mets manager Beltrán out amid sign-stealing scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, hands outfielder Carlos Beltran a cap during a news conference to announce Beltran's signing a one-year contract with the team, in Houston. Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets. The team announced the move Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

QUESTION: How much does the cheating scandal further damage the sport of baseball? Many fans have long grown weary of pampered and overpaid athletes. This latest scam might send a few more fans over the edge.

COMMISH: The cheating scandal, I think, will have little effect on attendance, except possibly in Houston.

It would be good also to remember that man has cheated almost ever since the Garden of Eden and there always will be players, managers, teams looking for an angle or to subvert the rules. There's not a preponderance of scofflaws, but there always be that element. Fans can make up their own minds.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports