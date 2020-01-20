WILL CHEATING SCANDAL DAMAGE BASEBALL?

QUESTION: How much does the cheating scandal further damage the sport of baseball? Many fans have long grown weary of pampered and overpaid athletes. This latest scam might send a few more fans over the edge.
COMMISH: The cheating scandal, I think, will have little effect on attendance, except possibly in Houston.
It would be good also to remember that man has cheated almost ever since the Garden of Eden and there always will be players, managers, teams looking for an angle or to subvert the rules. There's not a preponderance of scofflaws, but there always be that element. Fans can make up their own minds.