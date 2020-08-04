WILL CONTRACTS BE AFFECTED BY PLAYERS GETTING VIRUS?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals have the sense that a player tested positive for COVID-19 due to breaking protocol, could that impact a player's future with the team? For example, could the Cardinals be less likely to extend Yadier Molina?
BENFRED: I don't understand or agree with this thinking.
I have a friend who found out this weekend that he has the virus.
He called his work to tell them, and they asked him to work from home.
He was not fined, fired or given the impression he should be worried about his next contract.
His company had asked him to come back to work. He did. He got the virus. He doesn't know where or how. He had been trying to be safe and smart. Now he's recovering and working from home.
People are going to get the virus. Players are going to get the virus. We have not done a very good job as country at stopping the spread. Baseball has not done as good of a job as other pro leagues and creating a system where the virus can't break in.
So, no, I don't see how a player getting COVID-19 will or should impact his standing with the team or his contract negotiations.
Molina's next contract could be impacted by how the pandemic changed the finances of baseball teams, but to suggest it will be changed by the fact he tested positive? No. I'm not buying that.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.