WILL CUBS BACK OUT OF STL SERIES?

QUESTION: So, now I hear a lot of the Cubs players don't want to come to town this weekend. Will MLB force them into these games if the Cards are ready?
BENFRED: There have been some comments made in Chicago about the Cubs being concerned about the state of the Cardinals. That's no surprise. Everyone is concerned. However, if MLB gives the Cards a green light to resume play Friday, and there seems to be some good news on that front today as the team has not announced any new positive tests from the Milwaukee quarantine, then the Cubs need to come to St. Louis to play. If MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is not going to enforce the schedule, then this whole thing is a bigger joke than it seems today. Teams don't get to pick when and where they play. If they don't show, it should be a forfeit. Plain and simple. In fact, what Manfred should do is rewire the schedule right now so teams are done taking multiple trips to the same cities. Longer series. Fewer trips. This is an obvious change that would help, as we are seeing the increased risk of travel, and I don't know why there has been no movement on it.
FOLLOW-UP: Don't you think Lester and the Cubs are overreacting a bit? Its not like they will be using the Cards clubhouse and Lester, at least, will not be near any of the Cardinal players, anyway. Are they just trying to get a mental edge?
BENFRED: I think they are smart to stress their concerns about keeping their team virus-free, and it's a credit to them that they have been able to do that. The Cardinals are now at a competitive disadvantage because they did not protect the team from the virus as well as the Cubs. But the Cubs are coming a bit close to that hypocritical range where they are going to look bad if (and it's probably more like when) they have a setback of their own. Bottom line is, you play the games on the schedule. If you don't, they should be wins for the other team. If Manfred does not enforce that, he will be surrendering all control of the schedule to individual teams.
