QUESTION: Here's the question no one will ask: Will Bill DeWitt fire John Mozeliak if the Cardinals fail to make the playoffs for the 4th consecutive season?
GOOLD: Everyone is asking that question. I've been asked it a bunch, in previous chats and in future chats and I imagine even in this chat. The answer clearly isn't satisfactory because the question continues.
That (firing Mozeliak) does not appear likely. DeWitt is far more likely to rearrange assignments in the front office or on the decision tree at that point than to start over with the front office.
As detailed in previous chats -- so I won't bore you with the long-form retelling -- DeWitt has a broader view of the Cardinals organization and its success than just the standings of the moment and the standings in the majors. He credits Mozeliak with building the current infrastructure that is open-minded to advanced methods and metrics, has a strong farm system, excellent revenue streams, and 10 consecutive years of winning teams.
In my experience, DeWitt has not been a litmus owner — and, candidly, he dislikes firing people, waiting until it's truly the only option that he has.
Follow-up: Are we looking at another trade deadline where "Mo" doesn't think this team is good enough to make a move to improve this year?
GOOLD: Better not be. Because it isn't. You should expect more as a fan.