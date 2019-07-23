QUESTION: Do you think former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock will play for the Broncos as a rookie?
ANSWER: Based on the comments of Broncos coach Vic Fangio, it does not sound like it.
In case you missed it, here's the coach's recent quote about Lock: “His college offense really had no carryover to pro offenses and he was under duress a lot of times at his college, so a lot of his plays he was running around“I don’t think he’s far along being a ready NFL quarterback as he could have been. ... He’s not a quarterback yet. He’s a hard-throwing pitcher that doesn’t know how to pitch yet."
I've got some thoughts on this quote.
1) Fangio is trying to stop speculation that Joe Flacco isn't the guy.
2) Fangio is right about Lock's college offense - -when former OC Josh Heupel was in charge.
3) Fangio is showing a lack of knowledge about his rookie QB with the line about duress. Lock was not under duress at Mizzou. He ran a quick-throw offense under Heupel and had strong offensive line play every year in a system that encouraged him to hurry up and throw, not stand tall in a collapsing pocket. That was odd.
4) Of course Lock has a lot to learn. He went through three OCs at Mizzou. His arm talent has always been what made him an NFL prospect. If Flacco stays healthy, it sounds like Lock is headed toward an apprenticeship season. If Flacco gets hurt, I bet Fangio changes his tune. Fast.