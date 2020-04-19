WILL DUNN BE MOVING ON FROM BLUES?

QUESTION: Are the signings of Perunovich and Scandella precursors to Dunn moving on? Perunovich seems to be Dunn II in style of play and maybe even more skilled. Some projections had Dunn left exposed in the expansion draft. Maybe this speeds up the process and the Blues get something in return by trading Dunn?
GORDO: Vince Dunn is certainly an interesting case. Will he ever get the big money here or will he eventually become extraneous and/or too expensive? I see Scandella as simply the Bouwmeester replacement, but Perunovich is a unique prospect and that makes you wonder about Dunn.
On the other hand, the Blues can expose Faulk in the expansion draft and protect Pietrangelo (if he stays), Parayko and Dunn.
