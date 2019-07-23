QUESTION: I hope Edman continues to get playing time even after Carp gets back. Dejong could probably use a rest every now and then. I think given consistent at bats edman has proven to be an upgrade offensively. Yeah he doesn’t walk much but it seems like the cardinals the last few years were looking to walk more than swing the bat and see what happens
COMMISH: Rest assured that Edman will get his playing time. Rest assured, whether you like it or not, Carpenter will get his playing time, too. He, more than ever, though, realizes he will have to produce although you have to give him more than a game or two to find out.