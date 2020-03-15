5. WILL EDMAN LEAD THE 'BENCH MAFIA' OR LEAVE IT?

So far, Tommy Edman he is leading it. But there isn’t any reason why he couldn’t be a regular outfielder if the more experienced flyhawks falter, as some did this spring. The versatile switch-hitter still will be needed as DeJong’s primary backup at shortstop, unless Edmundo Sosa makes the team. But Sosa has options left, so he may go out for a while.
Edman figures to get 400 at-bats however this works out. Will he hit as well as last year when he batted .304 with 11 homers in half a season? Probably not, as more teams game plan for him. Edman doesn’t have to put up those kinds of numbers, though. He does an assortment of things that winning players do, and the Cardinals are better off when he plays.