WILL EDMAN LOSE PLAYING TIME?
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

Infielders Brad Miller, left, and Tommy Edman walk to the practice field during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. The Cardinals signed LH-hitting infielder Miller to a $2 million deal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: How do you see the Brad Miller (above left) signing impacting the playing time for Tommy Edman (right)?

BENFRED: I don't think this changes things much for Edman if Edman continues to perform like he did last season. The Cardinals insist they see the importance of getting him regular starts all over the field, so this should not change that.

Miller adds a lefthanded bat with nice power against righties who is versatile enough to bounce around, though his defense is not all that great anywhere. He's a bench bat unless a need forces him into another role.

Edman is more than that, or at least the Cardinals say he is.

