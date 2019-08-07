QUESTION: Chances Joel Edmundson gets traded?
TOM T.: I suppose that chance is there, and he's the most tradeable commodity, but what happens a year from now if Bouwmeester retires and Gunnarsson gets hurt again? All of a sudden, you've traded away a young defenseman with a bunch of years ahead of him and you have a hole on your blueline.
So it's another case, like with Jake Allen, where if you trade him, you need to get someone like him in return because that's the hole you need to fill. So unless the team's scouting says he's on a downward slide, why not keep him? Last year was not a great season for Edmundson, but he's been consistently been better in the past. This wasn't his second or third year in a row like that.
I was looking at some NFL numbers yesterday that said the most cost-efficient way of getting talent is by retaining your own free agents. I don't know if that applies to the NHL as well, and the NFL has a lot more categories for acquiring and retaining talent, but it's worth considering.