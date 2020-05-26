WILL ENTERPRISE'S HARDSHIPS AFFECT MLS EFFORT?

QUESTION: Has the coronavirus pandemic's effect on rental car business affected the MLS4TheLou group due to its impact on Enterprise? Is construction continuing at the stadium?
BENFRED: Yes, site prep and construction continues at the stadium site downtown. We had that news a while back. Precautions are in place to help decrease the chances of problems related to coronavirus. The stage of the site development and construction does not require a ton of workers on the site at once, so there have not been any problems that I've heard about, and I've asked.
The business of Enterprise rentals has taken a hit, like most companies in that field. You've read about the recent furloughs there, I'm sure. But I would not rush to connect the dots between the business of Enterprise rentals and the business of MLS4TheLou. There has been no sign to suggest the hardship of the car rental industry at the moment is going to affect anything on the soccer side.
