WILL EROSION OF SKILLS BE AN ISSUE?

QUESTION: One of the many concerns regarding the possibility that there is no season is the fact that players would not play for a year-plus. Skills deteriorate over time, so does it stand to reason that the quality of the product would also deteriorate, thus making it less attractive to watch?
GOOLD: I think this is a fair concern — as long as we also consider that some players may get healthy and stronger because they don't have the wear and tear and mileage of a season at this point. We should consider both possibilities.
There is definitely something to this when it comes to baseball. There isn't a pitcher who have I talked to who wants to lose a season when they're healthy — because they know how much risk they have for an injury every time they unleash a baseball. This is mostly true at the extremes where we find veteran pitchers back from injury who have worked hard to squeeze another year, another contract, another championship from their career — and then it's true for the young pitchers who will never be as strong or as set up to make significant money with a full healthy season.
Consider Clayton Kershaw. It's possible that he's never had a better chance to win a World Series title than this year, right now, but there are no games to make that happen. The clock ticks. On his chances. On his career.
