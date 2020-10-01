WILL FANS FAINT IF BLUES MOVE ON FROM PIETRO?

QUESTION: I kind of wish the Blues move on from Petro and invest money elsewhere in the organization. He’s not going to get any better than he is now, so you can expect some sort of decrease in his play no matter how large or small. The team has more glaring needs than defense. They need to find a scorer. We have a good crop of young defensemen coming up, and Petro will surely be blocking one of those opportunities.
TOM T.: Moving on from Pietrangelo actually seems to be an OK result with many people in the chat. I think the next two or three years the Blues can expect to get their money's worth out of Pietrangelo. But obviously, as you go further and further along, that becomes less and less likely. That's the tightrope Armstrong has to walk: does he go for broke in the next three seasons when the chances are clearly there or does he concern himself with what the team looks like in years 4-8? Since bad results in the next three seasons can get a guy fired before he gets to years 4-8, there's ample incentive to look short term.
No question offense is the team's need. I don't see any of the Blues’ young forwards becoming a Tarasenko type of scorer. Could (Zach) Sanford or (Jordan) Kyrou be a Brayden Schenn level scorer? Would that be sufficient for the team's success? These are the questions Armstrong has to solve internally. The Blues aren't likely to get a high draft pick anytime soon, so do they need to go out and spend on a free agent? And if so, is this the best time to do it?
