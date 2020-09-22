WILL FANS PAY TO WATCH THIS LINEUP?

QUESTION: Reasonable people can understand that the Cardinals had a tough situation with the COVID outbreak — even though some of it was self-inflicted — but many believed this offense would struggle, and it has. If the team goes into 2021 with the same or similar offense, do you think there could be a decrease in attendance or TV ratings?
BENFRED: Fair take. Let's start from the back end of it. We don't yet know what next season is going to look like, in terms of attendance at games, season structure, or anything. Hopefully, things are back to normal. If they're not, players and owners will have to come to another form of agreement on what an altered season looks like — and there's no guarantee they will, considering the bitterness between those two sides.
But, for the sake of the argument, let's pretend things ARE normal next season. Then yes, I think the Cardinals would have a hard time meeting their attendance hopes if they don't combat whatever hesitancy people will already have about attending games in big crowds with a clearly improved offense.
This team doesn't need an all-world offense with its pitching and defense, but it is scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the caliber of offense that can be carried along by pitching and defense.
