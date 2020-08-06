WILL FANS SEE JAKE ALLEN START?

QUESTION: Is Jake Allen getting a start in one of these two final games?
JT: I don't know about Allen. Under non-pandemic circumstances, we usually can see it before our eyes at practice, or Berube will just tell us on game-day. But there are no morning skates here on game day because there ware so many games every day at Rogers Place. I guess I'll be surprised if Allen doesn't get one game in the round-robin.
