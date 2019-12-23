WILL FLAHERTY SHOOT FOR THE MOON?

QUESTION: Sure seems like Jack Flaherty is more likely to test free agency than take a team-friendly deal. Will the front office be prepared to offer him a Strasburg or Cole type deal when the time comes?
GOOLD: Great question. We're going to find out. They would prefer to get him under contract Strasburg-style before it ever gets to that point. But they have two conflicting things happening once he gets into those dollars. First, they don't like splashing that kind of cash on righthanded pitchers and the volatility of the role. Second, they do like spending that money on in-house players who they developed and who they want to keep and who they feel they know well.