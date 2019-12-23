WILL FLAHERTY SHOOT FOR THE MOON?
WILL FLAHERTY SHOOT FOR THE MOON?

NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals

Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux talks with pitcher Jack Flaherty in the dugout after Flaherty gave up 4 runs in the third inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Sure seems like Jack Flaherty is more likely to test free agency than take a team-friendly deal. Will the front office be prepared to offer him a Strasburg or Cole type deal when the time comes?

GOOLD: Great question. We're going to find out. They would prefer to get him under contract Strasburg-style before it ever gets to that point. But they have two conflicting things happening once he gets into those dollars. First, they don't like splashing that kind of cash on righthanded pitchers and the volatility of the role. Second, they do like spending that money on in-house players who they developed and who they want to keep and who they feel they know well.

