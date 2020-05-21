WILL FOOTBALL OR HOOPS HAVE A BETTER SEASON?
West Virginia Mountaineers vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (34) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against West Virginia last September. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If we have fall and winter sports, which team has a better season: Mizzou men’s basketball or football?

MATTER: I would pick Mizzou football fifth in the SEC East with a chance to go 7-5. Is that a great season? No, but it's reasonably good for a first-year head coach.

We don't know enough yet about the returning hoops talent in the SEC — we will once the NBA draft entry deadline comes and goes — but I would probably slot Mizzou somewhere in the 8th to 11th-place range just based on what we expect Martin's roster to look like. That's nothing special, maybe good enough to slip into the NCAA Tournament with an eighth-place finish.

I guess I don't see either team being all that outstanding in 2020-21 but there's probably more upside for football because we haven't seen what this staff can do.



