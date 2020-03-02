WILL FOWLER BE ON OUTSIDE LOOKING IN?

Q: It seems like the outfield competition is really heating up with Carlson, Thomas, O'Neill and Badar really having good starts to the spring. Can you see a scenario where Fowler is on the outside looking in at cracking this lineup? I understand he's the one getting paid out of this group but in my humble opinion he can't get totally out performed by this group in the spring and then get the keys handed over to him opening day.
COMMISH: Fowler is going to start Opening Day. He's making $17.5 million and, though he hasn't hit much this spring, he really doesn't have to. He has to show he's healthy, which he is. This salary doesn't mean he'll play all year but he will be starting at the beginning of the season.