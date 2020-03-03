WILL FOWLER LAND ON THE BENCH?

Q: Dexter Fowler has not looked great at the plate so far this spring. Any chance he winds up being the fourth outfielder instead of the starter in right field?
BENFRED: Yes, I think Fowler is in jeopardy of becoming a bench player at some point this season.
The question would be when, and how much spring training influences that timeline.
It won't happen as soon as fans who want it to happen hope, and knowing a few of the factors -- how much the Cardinals are paying Fowler being a big one -- it's hard for me to imagine spring training being the event that moves Fowler to the bench, as long as he's healthy.
A bad spring though, and so far it has trended that direction for Fowler, could cut into the cushion Fowler has once games begin. Some of this also tied to what happens behind him on the depth chart, right?
Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill are demanding attention in the left-field conversation. Lane Thomas and Justin Williams, not quite as much.
The more young outfielders who force the issue, the harder it becomes for the Cardinals to take the path of least resistance, which is playing the veteran with the big contract.
In order for Fowler to be removed from his spot, the left field competition must outgrow left field, or Fowler must play poorly enough, or some combination of the two must convince the Cardinals to sit down a guy they have committed $33 million to through the 2021 season.
We know how the Cardinals handle these situations.
They hold on longer than most.
They do not like to admit mistakes.
They have examples of times their patience has paid off.
This will be no different.
That's the reality.
Businesses tend to believe in the employees they give big contracts to.
Businesses tend to give employees with big contracts more chances to succeed.
What forces a change?
Someone proving that it’s best for the business to change course, even if it means admitting a mistake was made earlier.