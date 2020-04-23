WILL G LEAGUE RUIN COLLEGE HOOPS?

QUESTION: Top college basketball prospects are choosing the G League, the NBA's minor league. What does it mean to the college game?
1. A good thing: less corruption of recruiting the top athletes and paying them under the table, less academic violations, less one and done which means less students leaving after a year and a return to the days where a college player will be in a place for four years and create a special bond with the fans , the university and college basketball.
2. The end of college basketball: most good players will no longer be a part of the sport and people will lose interest.
3. College basketball doesn’t end but it becomes subpar: the level is not as good, which means less interest and less money from TV deals.
MATTER: I'll go with number 3. If the G-League only attracts the elite of the elite high school prospects, the caliber of players who would have jumped immediately to the NBA under the old rules, then the impact on the college game will be negligible. Yes, the college game is better when the Zion Williamsons and Anthony Davises and Kevin Durants spend at least one year in college, but the game won't crumble if those players instead head off to the pros instead of spending nine months on a college campus.
The fear would be if the bulk of the four-star prospects, the players who would otherwise spend two to three years in a college program, start bypassing the traditional college path for the immediate paychecks in the G League. Then you'll have a very watered-down version of college basketball. Maybe that evens the playing field for non-traditional powers, but the game won't be nearly as enjoyable or exciting with less-talented players.
As of now, I'm not sure that league could afford to pay 30-50 high school players the $500K salary that's been promised to Jalen Green. But the NCAA better start thinking progressively on this one. I'm a big advocate of Dan Wetzel's model: College basketball should follow the draft system used in college hockey, where every college player is eligible for the draft but if they're drafted they can decide after the draft if they want to sign or return to college.
