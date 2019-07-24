QUESTION: Thank you for taking part of your day to chat!! Do you think the Blues will retire "Gloria" as there victory song? I personally would like to see them play it long and loud while hoisting the banner and then put it in archives. It needs to be a part of a special place in history and a special memory for Blues fans. I would like to see the 2019-2020 team establish it's own identity. Have you heard any rumors as to what the plans are and what is your opinion on the subject. Thanks for the opportunity to comment!
TOM T.: Seems like this is the preference among people I hear from, that Gloria is part of the 2018-19 Blues and holds a special place in the team's history. I'm not sure ultimately on whose call it is. (It's clearly not mine.) If it makes the team happy, why should they stop? Things like this are hard to come by and any other song they start playing will smack of being a pretender to the throne.