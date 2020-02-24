WILL GOMBER GET A CHANCE?

QUESTION: Gomber seems forgotten/marginalized in the discussion for starting in Mikolas' absence. With the Cards' vastly improved defense, wouldn't his pitching style thrive?
GOOLD: Yes! And there is a lot of chatter around the press box and clubhouse about Gomber getting the start Tuesday and the first chance to really show where he fits into all this.
I agree, he has not been talked about enough, and some of that is because he hasn't been seen all that much because of an injury that was nebulously defined — for him too. Big day Tuesday for him. Lots of interest, for sure, and you're right — the improved defense plays into his hand.