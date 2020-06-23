WILL GRIEVANCE PROCESS DO MORE DAMAGE?
0 comments

WILL GRIEVANCE PROCESS DO MORE DAMAGE?

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
Cubs Cardinals Baseball

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, and St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. wait to be introduced before a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Can you give some more info on a potential MLB grievance process if players pursue one against the owners?

BENFRED: Players have 45 days to officially file a grievance that accuses owners of negotiating in bad faith during the talks that set the terms of the 2020 season. Essentially, what they would be trying to prove is that the owners delayed mandating a season in order to shorten the number of games that could be played.

You can see the owners have done some things to help protect themselves, one of which was deciding a 60-game season would be imposed instead of a shorter one, like 45. They could have punished the players for not accepting the last proposal. They did not, at least in terms of number of games. Owners will also say they offered more games, but players will argue that the per-game pay was smaller in those offers. And so on.

There's chatter the players would be coming for something like a billion dollars with the grievance. It would be decided by MLB's independent arbitrator Mark Irvings, who would hear the case. This would not interrupt the season. It would play out alongside the season, and might take longer than a season to end.

What it won't help is the relationship between these two sides as they near negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement after the 2021 season. Players must think they have a decent shot at doing some damage with a grievance, because they were determined not to accept a compromise that gave away their right to pursue one.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports