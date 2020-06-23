WILL GRIEVANCE PROCESS DO MORE DAMAGE?

QUESTION: Can you give some more info on a potential MLB grievance process if players pursue one against the owners?
BENFRED: Players have 45 days to officially file a grievance that accuses owners of negotiating in bad faith during the talks that set the terms of the 2020 season. Essentially, what they would be trying to prove is that the owners delayed mandating a season in order to shorten the number of games that could be played.
You can see the owners have done some things to help protect themselves, one of which was deciding a 60-game season would be imposed instead of a shorter one, like 45. They could have punished the players for not accepting the last proposal. They did not, at least in terms of number of games. Owners will also say they offered more games, but players will argue that the per-game pay was smaller in those offers. And so on.
There's chatter the players would be coming for something like a billion dollars with the grievance. It would be decided by MLB's independent arbitrator Mark Irvings, who would hear the case. This would not interrupt the season. It would play out alongside the season, and might take longer than a season to end.
What it won't help is the relationship between these two sides as they near negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement after the 2021 season. Players must think they have a decent shot at doing some damage with a grievance, because they were determined not to accept a compromise that gave away their right to pursue one.
