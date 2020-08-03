WILL HERNANDEZ GET IN THE HALL OF FAME?

QUESTION: I thoroughly enjoyed Keith Hernandez's book, “I Am Keith Hernandez” as he was a favorite player of mine. I encourage every Cardinal fan to read the book. It’s easy to read, conversational in tone, and full of great stories and names from the Cardinals and MLB.
In the book, he was open and candid about certain questionable behaviors and activities (specifically marijuana and amphetamine use), but did not address his biggest off the field transgressions (cocaine use) and how it affected the Cardinals organization led to his trade to the Mets.Curious to hear your of your experience and/or relationship with him (then and now), and your take on his HOF chances.
COMMISH: Keith and I are friends and have been for a long time. I don't think he's denying his cocaine usage and, for whatever reason, didn't feel it needed to be in this book. He and Whitey also are close now and he admits he put Whitey in a bad position because of his activities, all but forcing the Cardinals to trade him. Value received--Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey--not good enough. Keith is off the regular Hall of Fame ballot and must depend on receiving veterans' committee support. He surely can't be too far from being elected to the Cardinals' Hall of Fame.
