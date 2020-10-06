 Skip to main content
WILL HITTING COACH BE BACK?
WILL HITTING COACH BE BACK?

Cardinals spring training continues

Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert talks with manager Mike Shildt after practice during Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  What is your view on the Jeff Albert situation?

COMMISH: I would say Albert's job will be coming under review because I suspect his contract is up. And even it isn't, the results haven't been there, although I have yet to see a hitting coach go the plate with a bat in his hand. I always blame -- or praise -- the hitters. The coaches can only suggest.

(The hitting coach knew before the season started he would be under pressure. Read it here.) 

