WILL HITTING COACH BE BACK?

QUESTION: What is your view on the Jeff Albert situation?
COMMISH: I would say Albert's job will be coming under review because I suspect his contract is up. And even it isn't, the results haven't been there, although I have yet to see a hitting coach go the plate with a bat in his hand. I always blame -- or praise -- the hitters. The coaches can only suggest.
(The hitting coach knew before the season started he would be under pressure. Read it here.)
