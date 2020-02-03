WILL HUDSON REGRESS?

QUESTION: Some pundits are predicting a major regression for Hudson. Do you see it the same way given his poor K/BB ratio?
GOOLD: Sure, if we focus solely on that silo. But let's not ignore that he did improve on that number over the course of the season, and that's one of the reasons why the Cardinals have invested heavily in one of the highest-paid pitching coaches in the game -- so that pitchers improve and not just repeat the status quo year after year after year.
There's definitely room for Hudson to improve and avoid the anchor of his peripherals. Awareness is the first step. And he's aware. Heck, he spoke about needing to do it on the fly during the 2019 season, and check out how he did WHIP by month:
March/April: 1.917
May: 1.358
June: 1.357
July: 1.633
August: 1.118
Sept.: 1.222
To me, what is most interesting about Dakota is his command, yes, but also how he becomes a power sinkerballer at a time when sinkers are less en vogue in the game. He'll benefit from having a superb defense behind him, and trusting in that sinker more for contact, vs. veering from the strike zone.