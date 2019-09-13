It’s also a huge year for Ville Husso. Last year at this time, he was viewed as the Blues’ goaltender of the future. Not Jordan Binnington. As such, he was ahead of Binnington on the organizational depth chart, third behind Jake Allen and Chad Johnson. A nagging ankle injury slowed Husso’s development last season with the San Antonio Rampage, but even before the injury he wasn’t posting the kind of numbers he had previously in the American Hockey League.
Once again, Husso enters camp as the Blues’ No. 3 goalie behind Binnington and Allen. He needs a strong, injury-free year in San Antonio to restore the organization’s faith that he can be a starting goalie in the NHL. In turn, that could eventually impact Allen’s future with the team, or who knows — even Binnington’s — if he struggles this season.