WILL JASKIN RETURN TO THE NHL?
WILL JASKIN RETURN TO THE NHL?

Slovakia Ice Hockey Worlds

Dmitrij Jaskin, playing for the Czech Republic in the World Championships last year, hits the ice against Russia. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: So, with ex-Blue Dmitrij Jaskin winning the KHL's MVP award, will he get an NHL gig next year?

TOM T.: I don't think so. The timing will be tricky this offseason and boy would that be a leap of faith for a general manager to sign Jaskin. All the NHL analytics said he was a good defensive player, not a good offensive player. So that would be staking a whole lot on one season in the KHL. If he was a youngster, maybe, but at this stage of his career, he's not coming on an entry level deal. If he did it another season, maybe. But right now, no.

But, good for Dmitrij to have that kind of a season.

