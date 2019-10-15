QUESTION: All this blame for hitting coach Jeff Albert, but he can only work with the talent on the team. Do the Cardinals need to blow up this lineup?
BENFRED: It can't be both ways with the hitting coach. If the job is needed, the person in the job should help. If the job isn't needed, why have it?
The Cardinals hired Jeff Albert to bring improved results to the offense. They cleared the path for him -- ejecting some long-time and loyal hitting instructors to align things to his message. It's fair to expect results, and answers about the lack of them.
The Cardinals are clearly taking a long-term approach with Albert, so it does not appear his fate will hinge on this season. The dismissal of other long-time coaches, in part because of the shift to Albert's philosophy, makes it more likely, not less likely, that the Cardinals are committed to this working.
That's going to be the big question after the season. Well, one of them. What did the Cardinals see from Albert's approach this season that justified clearing out trusted veteran coaches? What do they need to see going forward? In what ways did conflicting voices hold him back, if they did at all? What are the results that need to be shown moving forward? All fair questions.