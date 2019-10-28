Team up with us for 99¢
Cardinals swept by Nationals in NLCS

(From left) Matt Wieters, Harrison Bader, Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert and Paul Goldschmidt watch as Matt Carpenter grounds out with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 4 against the Washington Nationals. Robert Cohen photo, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: With the dismissal of Mark Budaska, the Cardinals obviously are going the way of Jeff Albert and his new age hitting teachings. Given the lack of success his instruction produced, how long will the Cardinals stick with Albert (No. 54, above)?

COMMISH: They are all in on Albert's philosophy, and if results aren't significantly better next year, that will be the last year of that particular philosophy.

But there is philosophy, and there is talent. The Cardinals need more of the latter. Albert came from Houston, which has a similar philosophy — but better offensive talent.