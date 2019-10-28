QUESTION: With the dismissal of Mark Budaska, the Cardinals obviously are going the way of Jeff Albert and his new age hitting teachings. Given the lack of success his instruction produced, how long will the Cardinals stick with Albert (No. 54, above)?
COMMISH: They are all in on Albert's philosophy, and if results aren't significantly better next year, that will be the last year of that particular philosophy.
But there is philosophy, and there is talent. The Cardinals need more of the latter. Albert came from Houston, which has a similar philosophy — but better offensive talent.