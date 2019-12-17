WILL KIM MAKE AN IMPACT?

QUESTION: Is the Cardinals’ new southpaw, Kwang Hyun Kim, an impact player, or is this just a lottery ticket hoping for surplus value?
BENFRED: Best to keep expectations in line with the financial commitment in this case. The Cardinals got Kim for two years and $9.6 million, and that’s including the posting fee paid to Kim’s old team. He doesn’t need to be a star to live up to that value. He just needs to pitch decently in whatever role the Cardinals end up giving him.
That we don’t yet know what that role is hints at the low-risk, high-reward characterization of this signing. Kim is a 31-year-old pitcher who is getting his first crack at MLB after more than a decade pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization. He nearly made the jump in 2014, but the Padres were unwilling to commit enough to secure his services at that time. He had Tommy John in 2017 but has pitched well, even better, since then. His sliders – he has two – are his best pitches. MLB hitters’ lack of familiarity with him should help him, especially early. And the Cardinals have had recent success with a KBO import in former closer Seung Hwan Oh, so they seem to have a decent grip on how the innings there translate here.
During the many question-and-answer sessions with Cardinals decision-makers about their quest for pitching at Winter Meetings, one of the potential roles mentioned was a hybrid starter/reliever – preferably left-handed – who could shift into the bullpen if Carlos Martinez secured a spot in the rotation. That’s Kim.