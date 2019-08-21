QUESTION: How does Jordan Kyrou find a way into the lineup? You can’t just give him a spot, but adding some skill and speed would appear to be important this yea. Who would lose ice time?
GORDO: Kyrou is too talented to keep out of the mix. He had a nice first year in San Antonio, so he needs significant NHL time this season. Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais and Robby Fabbri have played up and down the lines and in and out of the lineup. And right now Pat Maroon is on the outside looking in and Ivan Barbashev is unsigned, so the forecast for the front lines is murky. And injuries inevitably make things murkier.
If Barbashev signs in Russia, don't be shocked if straight-line banger Mackenzie MacEachern or even Jordan Nolan get some of that fourth-line work. Craig Berube likes both of them.
Follow-up: When Robert Thomas started playing, it took him a few months to find his way. Hoping Berube and Army give Kyrou the same opportunity because we need more scoring. He’s fast, too, and more speed is another thing the Blues need.
GORDO: He is a huge X-factor. Thomas got the first chance because he had the better two-way game. Now that the Blues have firmly established their identity under Berube, perhaps it will be easier to plug in Kyrou and get him in sync with the program. He should pick it up much faster on a team that has it all together.