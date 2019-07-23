QUESTION: I don't see this team doing much in the playoffs. Other seasons when we have made runs we always seemed to have a true #1 if not 2 #1 pitchers. Now we have none.
COMMISH: If you'll note, the teams with the best regular-season records often do not get to _ or win _ the World Series. I cite the 2006 and 2011 Cardinals as examples. They weren't the best in the regular season either time. But they were the best in October. I do agree, however, that they may not have - as we look at it now - the No. 1 and No. 2 starters to match up with some of the other clubs. As you'll also note, though, more postseason games lately have been won by the bullpens than the rotations, and the Cardinals are among the best for depth in that area.