QUESTION: Is it time to move on from hoping Pat Maroon returns to the Blues?
ANSWER: I'll wait and see here. The longer Maroon waits, the less leverage he has. The longer he waits, the less money the Blues have to give him. The Blues have not slammed the door on the idea, but they are going to be close to the cap after taking care of their remaining restricted free agents. There might not be enough money. There is some wiggle room remaining. There is gamesmanship in play here I think. I would love it if he's back, especially on a one-year deal similar to what he got last season. Armstrong refuses to let emotions get involved, and he has a long list of forwards who are hunting for playing time. I said before I think the longer Maroon waits, the more likely it is that he's back. Perhaps that window has closed. We'll see.