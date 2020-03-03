WILL MILLER'S WOES BENEFIT BRETT CECIL?

Q: Has Brett Cecil saved his spot on the team?
BENFRED: Not quite sure I'm ready to go there just yet.
His last outing was better than previous ones.
Good isn’t great.
He can't throw very hard anymore, and it does not seem that velocity is going to be back. He will have to pitch splendidly to dance around bats with the drop in speed.
A few days ago, I would have guessed that Cecil starts the season on some sort of rehab tour, and that he gets the DFA if he did not successfully cruise through that stretch to earn another shot in St. Louis.
However, Andrew Miller's status could play a part in this. That's a key lefty whose immediate future is undetermined a bit until the Cardinals get word on the tests Miller is undergoing to determine the cause of this lost feeling in his fingertips. The vibe, from both Miller and Shildt, has not been great.
That could create an improved chance for Cecil.