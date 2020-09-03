WILL MIZZOU BE BETTER IN 2020?

COMMENT: This year’s football team will be better than last year's. I think the Odom era just got tired and the wheels came off. I really like coach Drink and his enthusiasm, plus his recruiting skills seem very good.
MATTER: There's a good chance the 2020 team could be a better team than 2019 but have a worse record when you factor in the schedule. No nonconference cupcakes this year. A gauntlet of SEC teams: Bama, LSU, Georgia, Florida.
Will this team be better offensively in 2020? The 2019 offense was one of the worst in the Power Five by some measures. Some creativity and playmaker additions at receiver could be enough for this offense to be competent compared to last year. They still have to sort out the quarterback situation. We still don't know how this offensive line is going to come together.
Defensively, Mizzou was top 15 nationally in multiple categories. Can this group be better? They'll need some cornerbacks to emerge. They'll need a more consistent pass rush. Someone needs to replace Jordan Elliott's production inside.
Overall, this team could go 4-6 and still have a better season if they're competitive against the best teams on the schedule. Don't forget, last year's team won six games but only three against SEC teams: Arkansas, South Carolina and Ole Miss.
