WILL MIZZOU'S TRAY JACKSON BECOME SECRET WEAPON?

Q: Why is Cuonzo Martin sitting Tray Jackson? Play the kid!
BENFRED: Jackson has had some good moments. He's also had some conditioning issues at times, one of which included a request to be removed from a game while it was in progress. His defense is behind his offense as well. Jackson is not Mizzou's secret weapon, at least not yet. He's a young player with upside who is figuring out what he needs to do to be a bigger part of the team moving forward. Xavier Pinson went through it, and now look at him. He was not this player all along. He grew into being this guy, in part because he worked to earn the opportunity. He embraced the challenge, and now he’s enjoying the rewards. That said, sign me up for more minutes from Jackson and Parker Braun. Like Pinson, they increase the athleticism on the floor. And all will return next season.