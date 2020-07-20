WILL MLB COMPLETE ITS SEASON?

QUESTION: Do you think MLB will complete the season? On the optimistic side, the Premier League in Britain has done well over more than a month in a country without a sizable outbreak. On the other hand, MLB teams will be playing almost every day where the soccer teams played at most twice a week.
GOOLD: The soccer teams were also playing in Great Britain, and baseball teams will be crisscrossing a country that has seen an alarming spike in the spread of the virus. That's the bigger issue. As mentioned in the previous question -- the bubble is the bubble. So, if teams stay disciplined and remain unified in that approach, there is a good chance for the season to happen, and if it does it will be a remarkable feat of human cooperation. Truly. An example that should be celebrated for what the players will have done and the discipline they will have shown to remain healthy -- and keep others healthy, too.
I don't know if MLB will complete the season. Too many variables. And as mentioned several times in this chat, MLB isn't No. 1 on the power rankings when it comes controlling its own destiny. The virus is. Our culture/community is.
But it sure does seem that many, many players are committed to doing whatever is necessary to get a season in, and that's cause for optimism -- and respect.
