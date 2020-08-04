WILL MLB START ENFORCING PROTOCOL VIOLATIONS?

QUESTION: So the Cardinals must have a good idea where and when they got it, no? If any of them violated protocol, are there repercussions? I am not looking for anyone to get punished, just wondering if MLB will start enforcing violations of protocols.
BENFRED: They seem to have a pretty good idea, yes. Asked yesterday if they could pinpoint it directly, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the Marlins can, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said not with 100 percent certainty, but that he believed the virus was on the plane with the team when it left St. Louis for its first road trip of the season.
We are seeing the repercussions -- the team is without key players for the immediate future.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.