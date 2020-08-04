You have permission to edit this article.
WILL MLB START ENFORCING PROTOCOL VIOLATIONS?
Cards' Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in St. Louis. The Cardinals announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, that DeJong and Molina are among six of the players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The others are infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo, and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

QUESTION: So the Cardinals must have a good idea where and when they got it, no? If any of them violated protocol, are there repercussions? I am not looking for anyone to get punished, just wondering if MLB will start enforcing violations of protocols.

BENFRED: They seem to have a pretty good idea, yes. Asked yesterday if they could pinpoint it directly, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the Marlins can, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said not with 100 percent certainty, but that he believed the virus was on the plane with the team when it left St. Louis for its first road trip of the season.

We are seeing the repercussions -- the team is without key players for the immediate future.

