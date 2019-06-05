QUESTION: How would a successful XFL and MLS franchise affect the sports scene here? Would the Blues or Cardinals feel an economic hit from fans and corporations choosing the new teams over them?
BENFRED: There's only so many sports entertainment dollars to capitalize on. The Blues and Cardinals are very much backing and supporting MLS. XFL is the outsider, and no one seems to be too worried about losing $$$ to it at the moment.
When's the last time you saw the Cardinals, Blues or MLS crowd promote XFL? It's on its own in STL. That, of course, would have been another reason to hire someone as a coach who bridged the gap, a guy like Isaac Bruce who got a great ovation at the hockey game.
But hey, what do I know?
Photo: XFL commissioner Oliver Luck introduces Jonathan Hayes as head coach of St. Louis' XFL team on April 18 at The Dome at America's Center. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com