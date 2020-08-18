WILL MLS CATCH ON IN ST. LOUIS?

QUESTION: Why is MLS convinced it will catch on in St. Louis? I'm a sports fan, and I can't tell you a thing about St. Louis FC. Is "City" overplaying its hand?
BENFRED: It's not doubting your status as a sports fan to suggest there are sports fans who will be interested in the team, and sports fans who are more interested in soccer than you are. An example would be your example of St. Louis FC, which has proven with the crowd it draws to USL games far from the city that there's an appetite.
I don't think MLS is banking on changing your mind, though it would love to. There are soccer fans in America, and certainly in St. Louis, that are pumped about the team. The MLS is clear about targeting millenials who are making soccer a priority in their sports appetite, and banking on that trend leading to a lot more people who do the same as time passes. St. Louis is a soccer hotbed, so that will help. And the St. Louis ownership group has been vocal about wanting anyone, not just millenials, to buy in.
There will be some soccer experts. There will be some soccer newbies. But they're all welcome.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.