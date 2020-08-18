You have permission to edit this article.
WILL MLS CATCH ON IN ST. LOUIS?
WILL MLS CATCH ON IN ST. LOUIS?

St. Louis MLS stadium, aerial from 22nd and Market

MLS4TheLou released renderings on March 4 of its proposed professional soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. 

QUESTION: Why is MLS convinced it will catch on in St. Louis? I'm a sports fan, and I can't tell you a thing about St. Louis FC. Is "City" overplaying its hand?

BENFRED: It's not doubting your status as a sports fan to suggest there are sports fans who will be interested in the team, and sports fans who are more interested in soccer than you are. An example would be your example of St. Louis FC, which has proven with the crowd it draws to USL games far from the city that there's an appetite.

I don't think MLS is banking on changing your mind, though it would love to. There are soccer fans in America, and certainly in St. Louis, that are pumped about the team. The MLS is clear about targeting millenials who are making soccer a priority in their sports appetite, and banking on that trend leading to a lot more people who do the same as time passes. St. Louis is a soccer hotbed, so that will help. And the St. Louis ownership group has been vocal about wanting anyone, not just millenials, to buy in.

There will be some soccer experts. There will be some soccer newbies. But they're all welcome.

