WILL MLS4THELOU BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

QUESTION: Do you expect coronavirus to have any impact on MLS4TheLou? In terms of how long they can work on the stadium? Is it possible they delay their first season? Or that this extended delay causes the MLS to retract the franchise due to uncertainty in a poor economy?
BENFRED: Coronavirus is going to impact anything and everything. Nothing will be untouched by this.
As for now, the site prep and construction work at the stadium is to continue as planned, with precautions in place. Construction workers and their projects were exempt from the mayor's stay-at-home ruling.
Could that change? Sure. Everything could.
But the plan, for now, is to keep rolling and have things ready for the first game in 2022.
