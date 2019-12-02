QUESTION: Is Munoz in danger of losing a spot on the opening day roster? With edman being so versatile and Sosa performing well in winter ball, I’m not sure there aren’t better options right now. Of course, things can change between now and then.
GOOLD: Yes, he is. And it's one of the reasons why the Cardinals have encouraged him to play some winter ball and get the at-bats and starts and innings in the field that he did not get this past season, or really these past two seasons. They want to see him get those everyday reps as he heads toward spring training. Edman has leapfrogged him for a spot on the bench. Edmundo Sosa can play shortstop and has had a strong winter, akin to Cabrera a year ago, and that positions him well because of the performance and the Cardinals need for a backup shortstop that they will play at shortstop. He's another challenger for Munoz's spot. There is an extra spot on the bench in 2020, but the Cardinals and others are looking at that spot as another reason to carry a bat, and as mentioned in previous chats that's one of the reasons why Ravelo is still on the 40-man roster not too long after the Cardinals wondered if Voit would have a spot. As you can see the competition is thick for Munoz's spot, and the Cardinals are open to him getting regular reps at Class AAA if that's how this falls.