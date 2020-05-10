WILL NCAA GO SOFT ON KANSAS?

QUESTION: The NCAA has leveled five Class 1 violations, including the once-dreaded "lack of institutional control" charge, and a handful of other violations against Kansas. What do you think KU's punishment will be and what do you think it should actually be?
GORDO: Kansas was running a pretty good payroll there. That doesn't seem to be in dispute. Wisely, Kansas has chosen to fight the allegations tooth and nail. As Missouri proved, cooperating with the NCAA is for suckers.
Banning KU coach Bill Self for a year for lack of institutional control seems appopriate, given the dollars involved. Consider the suffering the NCAA inflicted on Missouri for the actions of one disgruntled, attention-seeking tutor. But . . . Kansas makes a lot of money for the NCAA and lord knows the college sports industry is hurting right now.
I'm cynical enough to think that KU will get the same pass North Carolina got for the epic academic fraud in Chapel Hill. With the NCAA, the blue blood seldom spills. But if SEMO gives a kid an extra tuna sandwich by mistake, it's chainsaw massacre time.
