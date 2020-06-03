WILL NHL CHANGE ITS STYLE OF PLAY?

QUESTION: In the NHL's return-to-play plan, I didn't notice any direction as to the style of play — especially checking or other physical contact. Hoping there aren't changes coming. Will this be a negotiation point as we get closer?
JT: Good point. I have not heard anything about this being negotiated or discussed. That doesn't mean it won't happen. But I wonder if fighting would be outlawed? Or spitting on the ice disallowed? Does everyone have to wear a helmet shield? (Remember, O'Reilly doesn't even wear an eye shield.) Will there be social distancing on the bench, and if so, how would that affect line changes?
Other than those examples, I think anything that changes the rules or the style of play should not be allowed. It would taint the game.
