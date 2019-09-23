QUESTION: You said Lane Thomas will give Harrison Bader all he can handle in the CF competition next year. Could you envision Bader and maybe Tyler O'Neill being part of an offseason deal to improve the team?
COMMISH: O'Neill, after hitting cleanup when Ozuna was injured, now finds his likeness on milk cartons. He does not seem to figure in the equation with Carlson and Thomas here next season, not to mention Arozarena or even Adolis Garcia, who had a big year (also in strikeouts) in Memphis.
O'Neill certainly seems to be trade material, perhaps for some pitching help.