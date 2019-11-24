QUESTION: Jim Sterk said he wants a perennial Top 25 team. Does Mizzou have the wherewithal for that or is it just a pipe dream? The program was a lot of fun during the Dan Devine/Al Onofrio/Warren Powers years, and during the Gary Pinkel regime but, while I hope for the best for Barry Odom, I just do not see this happening.
GORDO: Barry Odom was set up for a Top 25 team this season and just didn't get it done. Had he won at Wyoming and won at Vanderbilt, he could have still been in that Top 25 range heading into the Tennessee game.
Odom has never been able to avoid the bad losses and he has yet to elevate the Tigers on the recruiting front. He has maintained a good quarterback succession, but there has been too much fall-off at defensive line, wide receiver and offensive line.
Could he get over the hump? Yes, but that won't be easy when you look to next year's schedule and you assess returning talent and the recruiting. I'm not sure he can raise this program's ceiling, but he certainly has to raise the floor and stop losing games he should win.
Follow-up: If you were a Mizzou student today, would you go see this Missouri football team play?
GORDO: Yes, because I've always been a big sports fan. When I went there is the '70s everybody went to football and almost nobody went to basketball games. The football team was erratic back then, but the games were in the afternoon and it was a huge party. Where else would you be on a Saturday? The library? That's what Sunday night was for.